Uttar Pradesh Cracks Down on Unauthorized E-Rickshaws: Over 18,000 Challans Issued

In a determined move to streamline traffic and enhance public safety, the Uttar Pradesh Transport Department has issued 18,816 challans in its ongoing crackdown on unauthorized e-rickshaws.

The intense month-long campaign, constantly monitored and reviewed by Transport Commissioner Brijesh Narayan Singh, highlights stringent actions against unregistered vehicles to ensure efficient traffic flow.

While applauding top-performing districts, the department has also served show-cause notices to lagging areas. The initiative is in accordance with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive and includes comprehensive oversight by the transport department, district administration, and police.

(With inputs from agencies.)