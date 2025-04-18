Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Cracks Down on Unauthorized E-Rickshaws: Over 18,000 Challans Issued

Uttar Pradesh's Transport Department launched a crackdown on unauthorized e-rickshaws, issuing 18,816 challans. The campaign, supervised by Transport Commissioner Brijesh Narayan Singh, focuses on removing unregistered e-rickshaws to improve traffic management. Districts with poor performance received show-cause notices. The initiative runs under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-04-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 00:32 IST
Uttar Pradesh Cracks Down on Unauthorized E-Rickshaws: Over 18,000 Challans Issued
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a determined move to streamline traffic and enhance public safety, the Uttar Pradesh Transport Department has issued 18,816 challans in its ongoing crackdown on unauthorized e-rickshaws.

The intense month-long campaign, constantly monitored and reviewed by Transport Commissioner Brijesh Narayan Singh, highlights stringent actions against unregistered vehicles to ensure efficient traffic flow.

While applauding top-performing districts, the department has also served show-cause notices to lagging areas. The initiative is in accordance with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive and includes comprehensive oversight by the transport department, district administration, and police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025