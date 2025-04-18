Left Menu

Inflamed Commute: Investigating BEST E-Bus Fires in Mumbai

A fire incident involving a BEST electric bus near Churchgate railway station has sparked a probe. The blaze damaged the upper portion of the vehicle, though passengers escaped unscathed. This marks the second recent fire involving a Tata Motors e-bus, raising concerns over the safety of these vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 20:10 IST
Inflamed Commute: Investigating BEST E-Bus Fires in Mumbai
A probe has commenced following a fire incident involving an electric bus managed by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) near Churchgate railway station, as confirmed by a senior official on Friday.

The fire broke out on a Tata Motors e-bus while on route 121 around 9.50 pm. Fortunately, all passengers, including the driver and conductor, evacuated safely. The upper portion, encompassing the windows, suffered damage before the fire brigade's intervention.

An initial review suggests the battery section as the fire's origin. The BEST operates a substantial fleet, shifting towards e-buses under a wet lease with private contractors after a similar incident affected an Olectra bus earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

