Cellecor Gadgets: Soaring Profits and Bold Expansion in FY25!

Cellecor Gadgets Limited, a prominent consumer electronics firm, has reported an impressive 105% year-on-year revenue increase for the fiscal year 2025, reaching ₹1,025.95 crore. This growth is a result of expansion in product categories, geographic reach, and retail formats.

The company, powered by an offline network of over 65,000 retailers and upwards of 1,800 distributors, is also boosting its e-commerce and direct-to-consumer presence. Seven exclusive stores have been opened, and strategic partnerships with major retail chains have enhanced Cellecor's in-store visibility.

According to Managing Director Ravi Agarwal, Cellecor is focused on quality, affordability, and trust, and continues to make strides under the 'Make in India' initiative. With expanding product lines and brand-building initiatives including celebrity endorsements, the company is positioning itself as a household name in consumer electronics.

