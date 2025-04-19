Left Menu

Pioneering Pathways: The India-Middle-East-Europe Economic Corridor

India asserts the India-Middle-East-Europe Economic Corridor does not need to wait for regional security stability to proceed. Discussions on implementation may occur between PM Modi and Saudi Prince Salman. Despite Middle East conflicts causing delays, collaboration with select partners and appointed envoys continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 21:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

India has announced that the development of the India-Middle-East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) will not hinge on regional security conditions. Key discussions are anticipated between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah next week, as outlined by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Billed as a transformative project, IMEEC aims to link Saudi Arabia, India, the United States, and Europe through an extensive road, rail, and shipping network. Misri, during a media briefing on Modi's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia, emphasized continued efforts with select partners and appointed special envoys despite regional conflicts.

While the fragile Middle Eastern security landscape has prompted delays, Misri assured that groundwork is well underway. The IMEEC collaboration, firmed up at the New Delhi G20 Summit, is expected to soon manifest tangible progress. Modi's trip underscores the importance of India-Saudi ties, which have grown significantly in recent decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

