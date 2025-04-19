Pioneering Pathways: The India-Middle-East-Europe Economic Corridor

India has announced that the development of the India-Middle-East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) will not hinge on regional security conditions. Key discussions are anticipated between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah next week, as outlined by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Billed as a transformative project, IMEEC aims to link Saudi Arabia, India, the United States, and Europe through an extensive road, rail, and shipping network. Misri, during a media briefing on Modi's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia, emphasized continued efforts with select partners and appointed special envoys despite regional conflicts.

While the fragile Middle Eastern security landscape has prompted delays, Misri assured that groundwork is well underway. The IMEEC collaboration, firmed up at the New Delhi G20 Summit, is expected to soon manifest tangible progress. Modi's trip underscores the importance of India-Saudi ties, which have grown significantly in recent decades.

