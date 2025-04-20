BHEL Achieves Record Order Inflows, Strengthens Market Leadership
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has reported highest-ever order inflows of Rs 92,534 crores for FY 2024-25, boosting its total order book to Rs 195,922 crores. Key achievements include major power sector orders and significant expansion in the industrial segment, underpinned by strong revenue growth and robust operational execution.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has marked a significant milestone by securing its highest-ever order inflows, reaching Rs 92,534 crores for the fiscal year 2024-25, according to a statement released on Sunday. This achievement has propelled the state-owned company's total order book to an impressive Rs 195,922 crores by the end of the financial year.
BHEL's accomplishments in 2024-25 highlight its commanding presence in the power sector, with the company earning orders valued at Rs 81,349 crores. The industrial segment also flourished, amassing new orders totaling Rs 11,185 crores. This reflects BHEL's diversification across key sectors such as transportation, defense, process industries, and industrial equipment.
On the execution front, the company successfully commissioned or synchronized 8.1 GW of power capacity, underscoring its focus on project delivery and operational efficiency. With double-digit revenue growth and a robust order pipeline, BHEL is well-positioned for ongoing success as it enters the 2025-26 fiscal year, as stated by the company. BHEL remains dedicated to delivering impactful infrastructure, advancing indigenization, and enhancing stakeholder value. The enterprise reported a revenue of Rs 27,350 crores for 2024-25, reflecting a 19 percent growth over the previous year.
