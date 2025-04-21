Mumbai's Shift to Green Transport: Challenges Ahead
The Maharashtra government informed the Bombay High Court of the economic impact of phasing out petrol and diesel vehicles. An expert committee needs more time to study the feasibility of this shift to CNG and electric vehicles. The court will revisit the issue on April 29.
The Maharashtra government has cautioned the Bombay High Court about the potential economic repercussions of eliminating petrol and diesel vehicles from Mumbai's roads.
An expert committee, established on January 21, has held five meetings to gather insights from stakeholders regarding the feasibility of exclusively allowing CNG and electric vehicles.
The committee, unable to provide a clear timeline, stressed the need for a detailed study. The court has scheduled the next hearing for April 29.
