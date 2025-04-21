Left Menu

Mumbai's Shift to Green Transport: Challenges Ahead

The Maharashtra government informed the Bombay High Court of the economic impact of phasing out petrol and diesel vehicles. An expert committee needs more time to study the feasibility of this shift to CNG and electric vehicles. The court will revisit the issue on April 29.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 20:06 IST
Mumbai's Shift to Green Transport: Challenges Ahead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has cautioned the Bombay High Court about the potential economic repercussions of eliminating petrol and diesel vehicles from Mumbai's roads.

An expert committee, established on January 21, has held five meetings to gather insights from stakeholders regarding the feasibility of exclusively allowing CNG and electric vehicles.

The committee, unable to provide a clear timeline, stressed the need for a detailed study. The court has scheduled the next hearing for April 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025