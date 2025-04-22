Left Menu

Google Settles with Indian Regulator Over Android TV Anti-Competitive Case

Google has reached a settlement with the Competition Commission of India regarding allegations of anti-competitive practices in the Android Smart TV market. The agreement involves a Rs. 20.24 crore settlement after a comprehensive investigation into Google's practices in the Indian market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 12:18 IST
Representative Image (Image source: Pexels) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Google announced that it welcomes the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) decision to accept its settlement proposal related to alleged anti-competitive conduct in the Android Smart TV sector. The tech giant expressed gratitude to the CCI for giving it the chance to make its case and emphasized its commitment to complying with local laws globally.

On Monday, the CCI majority approved Google's proposal under Section 48A (3) of the Competition Act, 2002, along with the Competition Commission of India (Settlement) Regulations, 2024. This decision represents a significant milestone in the ongoing investigation into Google's operations in the Indian Android TV ecosystem.

According to CCI findings, the Android Smart TV OS holds a dominant position in India's market for licensable Smart TV operating systems. Similarly, the Google Play Store is dominant among app stores for Android Smart TV OS in the country. The Commission concluded that Google violated competition norms with agreements that required device manufacturers to pre-install Google services, stifling innovation and competition.

The agreements linked services like YouTube to the Play Store across devices, increasing Google's market dominance and infringing on several provisions of Section 4 of the Act. Allegations of refusal to deal and exclusive supply under Section 3(4) of the Act were not substantiated. After evaluating the severity and impact of the violations, the Commission accepted Google's settlement proposal, resulting in a Rs. 20.24 crore settlement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

