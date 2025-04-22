Left Menu

Hyundai and IndianOil Forge Partnership to Test Hydrogen Vehicles

Hyundai Motor India and Indian Oil Corporation have signed an MoU to test the viability of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in India. The collaboration will focus on assessing the technological and economic feasibility, aiming to promote greener mobility solutions and contribute to India's clean energy goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 20:15 IST
Hyundai and IndianOil Forge Partnership to Test Hydrogen Vehicles
Representative Image (Image/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, marking a strategic move to evaluate hydrogen fuel cell vehicles' mass viability on Indian roads. This collaboration aligns with the nation's aim for sustainable energy solutions.

As part of the MoU, Hyundai provided a NEXO Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) to IndianOil for real-world testing. Over a two-year period, both companies will assess the vehicle's longevity and operational reliability across an estimated 40,000 kilometers. This includes a Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) analysis to gauge the economic and environmental benefits.

Leaders from both organizations expressed optimism regarding the partnership. Unsoo Kim, Managing Director of HMIL, highlighted the alliance's potential in leveraging green hydrogen's transformative power, while Dr. Alok Sharma of IndianOil emphasized hydrogen's role in India's clean energy agenda. Both companies are committed to promoting a sustainable, secure energy future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025