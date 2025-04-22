Hyundai and IndianOil Forge Partnership to Test Hydrogen Vehicles

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, marking a strategic move to evaluate hydrogen fuel cell vehicles' mass viability on Indian roads. This collaboration aligns with the nation's aim for sustainable energy solutions.

As part of the MoU, Hyundai provided a NEXO Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) to IndianOil for real-world testing. Over a two-year period, both companies will assess the vehicle's longevity and operational reliability across an estimated 40,000 kilometers. This includes a Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) analysis to gauge the economic and environmental benefits.

Leaders from both organizations expressed optimism regarding the partnership. Unsoo Kim, Managing Director of HMIL, highlighted the alliance's potential in leveraging green hydrogen's transformative power, while Dr. Alok Sharma of IndianOil emphasized hydrogen's role in India's clean energy agenda. Both companies are committed to promoting a sustainable, secure energy future.

(With inputs from agencies.)