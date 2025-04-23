Left Menu

BI WORLDWIDE India Celebrates Fourth Consecutive Great Place To Work® Certification

BI WORLDWIDE India, a leader in loyalty and engagement solutions, has been awarded the Great Place To Work® Certification for the fourth consecutive year. The recognition reflects its commitment to an employee-first culture, with high satisfaction scores in leadership, inclusivity, and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:43 IST
BI WORLDWIDE India Celebrates Fourth Consecutive Great Place To Work® Certification
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BI WORLDWIDE India has been honored with the Great Place To Work® Certification for the fourth consecutive year, signifying the company's dedication to fostering an exceptional workplace culture. The recognition applies to the period from February 2025 to February 2026 in the mid-size organizational category.

The company consistently improves its employee satisfaction scores, with 83% of employees endorsing it as a great workplace. Key areas of high scores included executive leadership, inclusivity, onboarding, and development.

CEO Siddharth Reddy emphasized the company's commitment to employee engagement and business outcomes. The certification further highlights BI WORLDWIDE's standing as a leader in loyalty and engagement solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025