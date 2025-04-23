BI WORLDWIDE India Celebrates Fourth Consecutive Great Place To Work® Certification

BI WORLDWIDE India has been honored with the Great Place To Work® Certification for the fourth consecutive year, signifying the company's dedication to fostering an exceptional workplace culture. The recognition applies to the period from February 2025 to February 2026 in the mid-size organizational category.

The company consistently improves its employee satisfaction scores, with 83% of employees endorsing it as a great workplace. Key areas of high scores included executive leadership, inclusivity, onboarding, and development.

CEO Siddharth Reddy emphasized the company's commitment to employee engagement and business outcomes. The certification further highlights BI WORLDWIDE's standing as a leader in loyalty and engagement solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)