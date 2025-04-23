Airlines Step Up Amid Pahalgam Crisis: Extra Flights & Fare Stability Announced

Following the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, the government has swiftly responded by organizing additional flights from Srinagar. On Wednesday, over 3,300 passengers departed Srinagar on 20 different flights, with airlines like IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet operating extra services amidst increasing demand.

The Civil Aviation Minister, K Rammohan Naidu, announced that airlines have been instructed to maintain reasonable airfare levels, countering reports of price hikes. The airlines are waiving cancellation and rescheduling fees, ensuring tourists are supported during this challenging time.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has advised airlines to increase flight availability, promising uninterrupted connectivity for stranded tourists. Airlines are also providing additional care such as food and water at the airport, as part of efforts to facilitate smooth travel and evacuation from Srinagar.

