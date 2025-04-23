CFP® Certification Recognized at India’s IFSC for Key Financial Roles

The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) has announced that CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® (CFP®) professionals are now eligible to serve as key figures such as Principal Officers for distributors, Investment Advisors, or Research Entities in India's International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), Gift City. The recognition is in line with the 2025 regulations outlined by IFSCA for capital market intermediaries.

This decision underscores the critical role that the CFP® certification plays in supplying the skilled talent needed for India's burgeoning international financial hub. The CFP® designation is globally acknowledged as a standard of excellence in financial planning, setting benchmarks in expertise and professionalism. Currently, there are over 230,000 CFP® professionals worldwide, with India ranking among the top growth markets.

In supporting roles, candidates need a graduate degree and CFP® certification. They must also satisfy experience requirements with at least three years in financial services. Speaking on this development, Krishan Mishra, CEO of FPSB India, expressed gratitude for the recognition and highlighted recent partnerships with institutions like IIM Ahmedabad and NISM to fortify education and certification in financial planning.

