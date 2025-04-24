Critical Bailey Bridge Reopens, Connecting North Sikkim Communities

The Indian Army has opened a crucial bailey bridge over the Teesta river at Sangkalang, North Sikkim, effectively restoring connectivity between Mangan and the Dzongu region. This vital infrastructure, constructed by the 72 Engineer Regiment of Trishakti Corps, serves as a lifeline in this remote area.

Spanning 180 feet and capable of bearing a 24-tonne load, the bridge replaces an older structure that collapsed on February 11, severely disrupting the movement of locals and the supply of essential goods. Despite challenging terrain and harsh weather, the Army completed the bridge in record time, showcasing their commitment and efficiency.

The new bridge is expected to significantly boost tourism in North Sikkim, particularly in areas like Chungthang, Lachung, and Lachen, which are popular with visitors. The local residents have expressed their gratitude toward the Army's prompt response, marking this as a prime example of civil-military cooperation.

