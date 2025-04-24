Left Menu

Critical Bailey Bridge Reopens, Connecting North Sikkim Communities

A newly reconstructed bailey bridge over the Teesta river in North Sikkim was inaugurated to facilitate connection between Mangan and Dzongu. The Indian Army's rapid construction restored vital connectivity after the previous bridge collapsed. The opening is set to boost tourism and aid local economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 24-04-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 16:22 IST
Critical Bailey Bridge Reopens, Connecting North Sikkim Communities
The Indian Army has opened a crucial bailey bridge over the Teesta river at Sangkalang, North Sikkim, effectively restoring connectivity between Mangan and the Dzongu region. This vital infrastructure, constructed by the 72 Engineer Regiment of Trishakti Corps, serves as a lifeline in this remote area.

Spanning 180 feet and capable of bearing a 24-tonne load, the bridge replaces an older structure that collapsed on February 11, severely disrupting the movement of locals and the supply of essential goods. Despite challenging terrain and harsh weather, the Army completed the bridge in record time, showcasing their commitment and efficiency.

The new bridge is expected to significantly boost tourism in North Sikkim, particularly in areas like Chungthang, Lachung, and Lachen, which are popular with visitors. The local residents have expressed their gratitude toward the Army's prompt response, marking this as a prime example of civil-military cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

