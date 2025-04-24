Nation Mourns: Ambani Joins Condemnation of Pahalgam Terror Attack
Reliance Industries' Mukesh Ambani extends condolences following the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives. Standing with the nation's leadership, Ambani emphasizes unity against terrorism. PM Modi vows unrelenting pursuit of attackers, assuring that justice will prevail against terror and its conspirators.
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has expressed his deep sorrow over the tragic loss of 26 lives in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. In a statement, Ambani, alongside the entire Reliance family, mourned the casualties, labeling the incident as a 'barbaric terrorist attack'. He also extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.
Ambani highlighted the company's commitment to the victims by offering medical support through Reliance Foundation's Sir HN Hospital in Mumbai, providing free treatment to those injured. He condemned terrorism, stating that it is a universal enemy that should not receive any support, and reaffirmed support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government in the fight against terrorism.
Prime Minister Modi, addressing a public meeting, declared that India would relentlessly pursue those responsible. He assured that all individuals involved would face justice, emphasizing that terrorism could not break India's spirit. Modi expressed gratitude to international leaders who stood in solidarity with India and declared India's resolute willpower to combat terrorism would prevail.
(With inputs from agencies.)
