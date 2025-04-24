Left Menu

Putin Navigates Economic Storms: Strategic Moves Amid Global Trade Wars

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on his economic officials to capitalize on global market uncertainties and trade conflicts to boost the domestic economy. Despite sanctions affecting trade with the U.S. and EU, Russia is preparing for low oil prices and has revised its economic outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:09 IST
Putin Navigates Economic Storms: Strategic Moves Amid Global Trade Wars
Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin urged key economic officials to seize opportunities amid global market turmoil and escalating trade wars. With U.S. and EU trade severely affected by sanctions over the Ukraine conflict, Russia braces for a period of lower oil prices impacting budget revenues.

Addressing officials, Putin remarked on significant fluctuations in commodities and financial markets due to global competition. He emphasized the need to harness emerging opportunities to enhance domestic production, trade relations, and exports, aiming to bolster Russia's economy.

Meeting with the central bank and Finance Ministry, Putin acknowledged increased budget spending and the predicted decline in oil and gas export revenues. Despite these challenges, he projects a 'soft landing' for economic growth, focusing on curbing inflation and ensuring fiscal stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025