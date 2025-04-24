Air India Achieves GDP Certification for Pharma Cargo Excellence
Air India has earned the Good Distribution Practices certification for its cargo business, recognizing its superior handling and transport of temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals. SGS, a Hong Kong-based company, awarded this certification. Major cargo hubs in both domestic and international networks are covered under this accreditation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Air India has announced that it has obtained the Good Distribution Practices (GDP) certification for its cargo services. This accolade highlights the airline's proficiency in managing, storing, and transporting temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical shipments.
The certification, awarded by SGS, a Hong Kong-based firm known for testing, inspection, and certification, endorses Air India's commitment to quality logistics services.
Significant hubs within India such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, as well as international terminals in New York, London Heathrow, and Frankfurt, are part of this GDP-certified network.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GreenLine's USD 275 Million Investment to Revolutionize India's Logistics
Revolutionizing Logistics: Daakia.com's AI-Driven Courier Platform Launched
Hindustan Zinc Revolutionizes Procurement with Digital Logistics Platform
Unveiling AISATS BLR Logistics Park: A New Cargo Gateway in South India
GreenLine and Bekaert Collaborate to Decarbonize Logistics