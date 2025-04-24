Air India Achieves GDP Certification for Pharma Cargo Excellence

Air India has announced that it has obtained the Good Distribution Practices (GDP) certification for its cargo services. This accolade highlights the airline's proficiency in managing, storing, and transporting temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical shipments.

The certification, awarded by SGS, a Hong Kong-based firm known for testing, inspection, and certification, endorses Air India's commitment to quality logistics services.

Significant hubs within India such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, as well as international terminals in New York, London Heathrow, and Frankfurt, are part of this GDP-certified network.

