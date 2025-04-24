Left Menu

Macrotech Developers Reports Robust Profit Growth for March Quarter

Macrotech Developers Ltd reported a 38% rise in consolidated profit to Rs 921.7 crore for the March quarter due to higher income. The real estate firm recorded significant income growth, with net profit for 2024-25 reaching Rs 2,764.3 crore from Rs 1,549.1 crore the previous year.

New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Realty giant Macrotech Developers Ltd has demonstrated significant financial growth, with a notable 38% increase in consolidated profit for the March quarter. The surge in profit to Rs 921.7 crore is attributed to a substantial rise in total income.

The firm's financial success is reflected in their latest regulatory filing, which shows total income climbing to Rs 4,420.3 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 4,083.9 crore in the same period last year. Similarly, annual net profit rose sharply for the fiscal year 2024-25.

As one of the country's leading real estate developers, Macrotech, which markets properties under the 'Lodha' brand, continues to experience success owing to robust income growth and strategic market positioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

