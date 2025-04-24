Macrotech Developers Reports Robust Profit Growth for March Quarter
Macrotech Developers Ltd reported a 38% rise in consolidated profit to Rs 921.7 crore for the March quarter due to higher income. The real estate firm recorded significant income growth, with net profit for 2024-25 reaching Rs 2,764.3 crore from Rs 1,549.1 crore the previous year.
- Country:
- India
Realty giant Macrotech Developers Ltd has demonstrated significant financial growth, with a notable 38% increase in consolidated profit for the March quarter. The surge in profit to Rs 921.7 crore is attributed to a substantial rise in total income.
The firm's financial success is reflected in their latest regulatory filing, which shows total income climbing to Rs 4,420.3 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 4,083.9 crore in the same period last year. Similarly, annual net profit rose sharply for the fiscal year 2024-25.
As one of the country's leading real estate developers, Macrotech, which markets properties under the 'Lodha' brand, continues to experience success owing to robust income growth and strategic market positioning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea Ramps Up Auto Sector Support Amid U.S. Tariff Impact
Trump's Tariff Tactics: Pharma Sector Faces New Challenge
FMCG Sector: Positioned for Resilient Recovery Amid Market Volatility
RBI Rate Cut Fuels Optimism in India's Automotive Sector
India Invites UK Investors to Tap into Booming Banking Sector