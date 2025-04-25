Driving Change: India’s Electric Vehicle Transformation

A new study from The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) reveals that full adoption of electric vehicles in 44 Indian cities by 2035 could dramatically decrease pollution and resource consumption. The report anticipates avoiding 11.5 tonnes of PM2.5 emissions daily and cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 61 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent.

This ambitious shift could save India over 51 billion litres of petrol and diesel, reducing the national oil import bill by an estimated Rs 9.17 lakh crore ($106.6 billion). The study highlights the growing number of outdated vehicles, projecting an increase from 4.9 million in 2024 to 7.5 million by 2030 in these populous urban areas.

Significantly, the transport sector contributes heavily to urban pollution, with older diesel buses identified as major culprits. By implementing age restrictions on buses alone, PM2.5 and nitrogen oxide emissions could be halved by 2030. The authors propose a phased plan to replace 11.4 million older vehicles with electric alternatives, potentially creating close to 370,000 new jobs.

