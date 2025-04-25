Dollar's Weekly Resurgence: A Glimmer of Hope Amid Trade Tensions

The dollar marked its first weekly gain since mid-March, buoyed by China's decision to grant some tariff exemptions on U.S. imports. The move raised hopes of easing trade tensions between the two largest economies. The U.S. currency's performance this week was erratic, influenced by fluctuating signals from Washington and Beijing.

President Trump indicated a possible thaw in the tariff standoff earlier in the week, hinting at ongoing direct talks. By Friday, China had granted certain tariff exemptions, prompting businesses to identify eligible goods. Despite Trump's optimism, Beijing disputed the U.S. portrayal of the talks' progress.

The dollar rose modestly, up 0.1% on the day and set for a 0.3% weekly gain. The climb comes amid mixed market signals, leaving room for investor caution. Although China's exemptions present a positive step, the broader trade picture and its effects on the currency remain unclear.

