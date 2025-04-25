Left Menu

Currency Clash: Dollar Gains Amid Trade War Turmoil

The dollar experienced its first weekly gain since mid-March as China granted some tariff exemptions on U.S. imports. This development fueled hopes of easing tensions in the U.S.-China trade war. Despite conflicting signs, the dollar rose against other currencies, although investors remain cautious about a complete recovery.

The dollar rallied for its first weekly improvement since March, buoyed by China's decision to allow tariff exemptions on certain U.S. imports. This move has raised optimism that the prolonged trade conflict between the U.S. and China could be nearing resolution.

U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at de-escalation earlier in the week, confirming direct talks with China to alleviate tariff tensions. By week's end, reports noted that exemptions had been granted, lifting the U.S. dollar by 0.2% against a currency basket.

Despite recent gains, market analysts remain cautious. 'While exemptions bring relief, we need more clarity for full confidence in dollar recovery,' explained City Index strategist Fiona Cincotta. Wall Street eyes the ongoing negotiations with careful optimism.

