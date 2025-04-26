Jammu-Srinagar Highway Shut for Crucial Repair

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway will be closed for 24 hours starting Sunday morning due to necessary road widening operations following landslides near Ramban, officials confirmed.

An order issued by Deputy Commissioner Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary mandates halting traffic from 8 am Sunday to 8 am Monday on this critical 250-km stretch, particularly the Nashri Tunnel to Banihal Tunnel section.

Traffic department officials highlighted the landslide damage, stressing no vehicular movement post 5 pm Saturday and advising load carriers carrying perishables or livestock to plan accordingly.

