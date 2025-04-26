Left Menu

Jammu-Srinagar Highway Shut for Crucial Repair

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway will close for 24 hours for road widening after recent landslides. This stretch includes a critical 66-km area between Nashri Tunnel and Banihal Tunnel near Ramban. The closure affects all traffic, following landslides triggered by heavy rains.

Updated: 26-04-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 16:46 IST
The Jammu-Srinagar national highway will be closed for 24 hours starting Sunday morning due to necessary road widening operations following landslides near Ramban, officials confirmed.

An order issued by Deputy Commissioner Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary mandates halting traffic from 8 am Sunday to 8 am Monday on this critical 250-km stretch, particularly the Nashri Tunnel to Banihal Tunnel section.

Traffic department officials highlighted the landslide damage, stressing no vehicular movement post 5 pm Saturday and advising load carriers carrying perishables or livestock to plan accordingly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

