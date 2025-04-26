Positive Progress in Iran Nuclear Talks
Recent nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran were deemed positive. A senior U.S. official confirmed both parties plan to reconvene in Europe shortly, as significant progress towards a potential agreement is being made.
A senior U.S. administration official reported positive and productive outcomes from recent nuclear talks held with Iran on Saturday.
According to the official, both parties have agreed to meet again in Europe in the near future to continue negotiations.
While acknowledging there is still much work ahead, the official highlighted the progress made towards securing a deal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
