Tragic Jeep Plunge: Lives Lost in Pakistan's Mansehra District
A jeep accident in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province resulted in the deaths of four women and injured six others. The vehicle plunged into a ravine due to brake failure while traveling from Sundi to Jabori. Local residents initiated a rescue operation, transporting victims to a nearby hospital.
A tragic accident claimed the lives of four women and injured six others in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when their jeep crashed into a ravine, police reported.
The incident occurred in Mansehra district's Kan Chajri area as the vehicle was traveling from Sundi to Jabori. Police believe brake failure was the cause.
Upon learning of the accident, local residents quickly launched a rescue effort, helping transfer the deceased and injured to the hospital as emergency services arrived.
