Left Menu

Tragic Jeep Plunge: Lives Lost in Pakistan's Mansehra District

A jeep accident in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province resulted in the deaths of four women and injured six others. The vehicle plunged into a ravine due to brake failure while traveling from Sundi to Jabori. Local residents initiated a rescue operation, transporting victims to a nearby hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 28-04-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 14:41 IST
Tragic Jeep Plunge: Lives Lost in Pakistan's Mansehra District
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A tragic accident claimed the lives of four women and injured six others in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when their jeep crashed into a ravine, police reported.

The incident occurred in Mansehra district's Kan Chajri area as the vehicle was traveling from Sundi to Jabori. Police believe brake failure was the cause.

Upon learning of the accident, local residents quickly launched a rescue effort, helping transfer the deceased and injured to the hospital as emergency services arrived.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025