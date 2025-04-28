Left Menu

Mahindra Lifespace's Mixed Results: Profits Soar, Sales Dip

Mahindra Lifespaces Developers Ltd reported a 19% increase in net profit in Q1 2025, despite a 3% drop in residential segment sales bookings in the last quarter. The firm's pre-sales for the fiscal year 2024-25 grew 20%. Overall income rose marginally for the company.

Updated: 28-04-2025 14:57 IST
  Country:
  • India

Mahindra Lifespaces Developers Ltd has shown resilience amid fluctuating market conditions, recording a 19% rise in net profit to Rs 85.09 crore for the quarter ending March 2025. This comes in contrast to a 3% drop in sales bookings for the same period, which totaled Rs 1,055 crore in the residential sector.

Despite this quarterly dip, the company has seen a positive fiscal year with pre-sales surging by 20% to Rs 2,804 crore. However, their annual net profit dropped to Rs 60.94 crore from Rs 97.95 crore in the previous year, influenced by varied market demands and economic factors.

Mahindra Lifespaces continues to be a significant entity in India's real estate landscape, with a substantial development portfolio across major cities and active projects spanning over 41.11 million sq ft. This established presence underscores its capacity to navigate and excel in an evolving market environment.

