RBI's Strategic Move: Boosting Availability of Rs 100 and Rs 200 Notes

The Reserve Bank of India has directed banks to ensure ATMs dispense Rs 100 or Rs 200 notes to improve public access. By September 2025, 75% of ATMs must comply, with a target of 90% by March 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a directive to banks, urging them to ensure their ATMs dispense Rs 100 or Rs 200 denomination notes. This initiative aims to enhance accessibility to these frequently used banknotes for the general public.

In collaboration with White Label ATM Operators (WLAOs), banks are expected to implement this directive gradually. The RBI's circular outlines a phased timeline for compliance, specifying that 75% of ATMs must dispense these denominations by September 30, 2025.

Furthermore, the directive aims for 90% of all ATMs to meet this standard by March 31, 2026, thereby ensuring that citizens have better access to smaller denominations for everyday transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

