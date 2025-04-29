Maharashtra's New Crop Insurance Initiative: A Game-Changer for Farmers
The Maharashtra government has introduced a revised crop insurance scheme where farmers will pay premiums of 1.5% to 2% of the insured amount. The scheme replaces the previous 'one rupee' insurance model, following issues with unwarranted claims. The change aims to alleviate financial strain on the government.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 22:38 IST
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government has rolled out a revised crop insurance scheme requiring farmers to pay premiums ranging from 1.5% to 2% of the insured amount.
This replaces the previous 'one rupee' scheme, under which the state shouldered most of the financial burden.
The move comes after complaints and fraudulent claims were reported, and it also aligns with the administration's broader efforts to manage financial obligations, including programs like the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Every decision, policy of our government is committed to Baba Saheb Ambedkar: PM Modi at inauguration of Hisar airport.
Non-stop development, accelerated development, this is BJP government's mantra: PM Modi in Hisar.
IVPA Urges Government Action on Surging Edible Oil Imports
Kharge Criticizes Modi Government on Ambedkar's Legacy and Caste Census
Senator Criticizes Federal Government's Approach to Balochistan