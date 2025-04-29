Maharashtra's New Crop Insurance Initiative: A Game-Changer for Farmers

The Maharashtra government has rolled out a revised crop insurance scheme requiring farmers to pay premiums ranging from 1.5% to 2% of the insured amount.

This replaces the previous 'one rupee' scheme, under which the state shouldered most of the financial burden.

The move comes after complaints and fraudulent claims were reported, and it also aligns with the administration's broader efforts to manage financial obligations, including programs like the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana.

(With inputs from agencies.)