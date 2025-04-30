Global Health Landscape: From Drug Pricing to Innovative Therapies

The CEO of Sandoz has criticized a proposal for standardized drug prices across Europe, claiming it overlooks key factors driving high drug costs in the U.S. Meanwhile, a new agreement between the U.S. and Mexico aims to manage the harmful New World screwworm, a move crucial for livestock health.

In the realm of pharmaceuticals, Germany's Merck KGaA is purchasing U.S.-based SpringWorks Therapeutics in a $3.9 billion deal to expand rare cancer treatment offerings. This acquisition reflects the growing urgency among companies to mitigate revenue losses from patent expirations on existing drugs.

Meanwhile, companies like Pfizer are focusing on cost-cutting strategies to counteract reduced revenue projections. Notably, the FDA has approved a new cell-based gene therapy for a rare genetic skin disorder, signaling advancements in treatment options. These developments underline the dynamic and complex nature of the global health sector.

