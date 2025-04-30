US-India Trade Talks Set to Strike a Deal, Says Trump
US President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the ongoing trade negotiations with India, indicating a potential deal soon. Speaking outside the White House, he mentioned recent meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The discussions are amid existing US tariffs on various countries, including India.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2025 08:51 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 08:51 IST
- Country:
- United States
US President Donald Trump has expressed confidence in the progress of trade negotiations with India, forecasting a promising trade deal soon.
Addressing reporters outside the White House, Trump referred to a recent meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a positive step toward reaching an agreement.
The dialogue occurs against the backdrop of imposed US tariffs on various nations, maintained while discussions continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Federal Funds Freeze: Harvard vs. White House
South Korea Eyes Role in Alaska's Gas Project Amid Trade Negotiations
White House Weighs Relief for Struggling Farmers Amid Trade War
High-Stakes Negotiations: US-Japan Tariff Talks at the White House
Clamping Press Freedom: White House's New Media Policy Sparks Controversy