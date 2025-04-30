Left Menu

US-India Trade Talks Set to Strike a Deal, Says Trump

US President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the ongoing trade negotiations with India, indicating a potential deal soon. Speaking outside the White House, he mentioned recent meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The discussions are amid existing US tariffs on various countries, including India.

US President Donald Trump has expressed confidence in the progress of trade negotiations with India, forecasting a promising trade deal soon.

Addressing reporters outside the White House, Trump referred to a recent meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a positive step toward reaching an agreement.

The dialogue occurs against the backdrop of imposed US tariffs on various nations, maintained while discussions continue.

