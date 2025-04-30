Euro Zone Economic Surge Amid Trade Tensions and Currency Challenges

The euro zone surprised analysts with faster-than-expected growth in early 2025, marking a 0.4% rise despite looming threats from a trade war with the U.S. and challenges from a surging currency. The upbeat start to the year is mitigated by concerns over business sentiment and ongoing international tensions.

Growth within the currency bloc was led by Spain, with substantial contributions from large tech firms in Ireland skewing results. Germany, France, and Italy showed more modest gains, raising concerns about sustainability amid deteriorating outlooks. Analysts warn that the recent positive figures might not persist as economic sentiment weakens.

Major industries in Europe, like automotive giants Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz, are bracing for the impact of U.S.-imposed tariffs, foreseeing potential hits to profits and investments. While the European Central Bank plans to cut rates further to shield the economy, the outlook remains cloudy as fiscal initiatives in Germany take time to manifest.

(With inputs from agencies.)