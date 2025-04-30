Left Menu

Last-Ditch Efforts to Finalize India-UK Free Trade Agreement

India and the UK are in the final stages of negotiating a Free Trade Agreement, with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal potentially visiting London soon to resolve remaining issues. Four or five key issues remain across the pacts, including technical and market access concerns. Talks have accelerated with significant progress made.

Updated: 30-04-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 15:20 IST
  • India

Piyush Goyal, the Commerce and Industry Minister, is expected to return to London this week as India and the UK make concerted efforts to finalize their Free Trade Agreement (FTA), as per sources.

Negotiations are ongoing with key issues unresolved in the three agreements on the table: the FTA, bilateral investment treaty, and social security pact. Plans to announce the conclusion of these negotiations on April 29 were hindered by last-minute technical discrepancies.

Despite these challenges, the Indian and UK officials remain optimistic. Recent resolutions in areas such as visas and electric vehicle tariffs show promise. Key figures, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, have worked to smooth over sticking points, aiming for a comprehensive trade pact soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

