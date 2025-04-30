Left Menu

Kotak Alts Bets on India's Manufacturing Future with Ace Designers Investment

Kotak Alternate Asset Managers has invested Rs 1,200 crore in Ace Designers, a leading CNC machine manufacturer in India. This investment aims to boost the company's manufacturing capabilities, product range, and international presence. Ace Designers anticipates a turnover of Rs 2,400 crore by FY25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 16:02 IST
Kotak Alts Bets on India's Manufacturing Future with Ace Designers Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kotak Alternate Asset Managers (Kotak Alts) has announced a significant investment of Rs 1,200 crore in CNC machine manufacturer Ace Designers. The injection of funds is aimed at facilitating the establishment of a new manufacturing plant, an expansion of the product portfolio, and a broader international reach.

Founded in 1979, Ace Designers (ADL) has transformed from a design-consulting firm to become India's foremost manufacturer of CNC turning centres and machining centres. The company's turnover is projected to reach Rs 2,400 crore by the fiscal year 2025.

Eshwar Karra, Kotak Alts' Managing Director, expressed confidence in India's manufacturing potential, highlighting Ace's entrepreneurial spirit. The investment is expected to be pivotal for advancements in technology, capacity, and talent expansion, supporting ADL's growth across various continents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025