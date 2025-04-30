Kotak Alts Bets on India's Manufacturing Future with Ace Designers Investment

Kotak Alternate Asset Managers (Kotak Alts) has announced a significant investment of Rs 1,200 crore in CNC machine manufacturer Ace Designers. The injection of funds is aimed at facilitating the establishment of a new manufacturing plant, an expansion of the product portfolio, and a broader international reach.

Founded in 1979, Ace Designers (ADL) has transformed from a design-consulting firm to become India's foremost manufacturer of CNC turning centres and machining centres. The company's turnover is projected to reach Rs 2,400 crore by the fiscal year 2025.

Eshwar Karra, Kotak Alts' Managing Director, expressed confidence in India's manufacturing potential, highlighting Ace's entrepreneurial spirit. The investment is expected to be pivotal for advancements in technology, capacity, and talent expansion, supporting ADL's growth across various continents.

