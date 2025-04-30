Left Menu

Union Bank of India Unveils Nationwide MSME & CASA Outreach Initiative

Union Bank of India has launched a nationwide MSME & CASA Outreach program to fortify customer relationships and boost growth. The initiative, conducted in 62 locations, aims at addressing financial needs, promoting digital banking, and delivering tailored solutions. It supports MSME clientele and prospective premium CASA customers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:07 IST
Union Bank of India Launches MSME & CASA Outreach Programs to pass on benefits of back-to-back RBI-MPC rate cuts and Deepen Customer Engagement. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster its customer base and facilitate sustainable growth, Union Bank of India has announced the launch of its MSME & CASA Outreach program. This extensive nationwide initiative is designed to strengthen relationships with existing clients while targeting new MSMEs and boosting CASA deposits.

The outreach comes in the wake of consecutive rate cuts by the RBI Monetary Policy Committee, which saw a reduction in interest rates on bank credit by 50 basis points. Now, Union Bank offers MSME loans starting at an appealing 8.75% interest rate. Scheduled from April 28 to 30, 2025, across 62 venues, the program aims to bring together existing and prospective clients, industry associations, trade bodies, and government agencies in collaborative forums.

The outreach is dedicated to understanding customer financial requirements, showcasing bank products, generating sales leads, and collecting feedback for continuous service improvement. Key focus groups include MSMEs, start-ups, emerging entrepreneurs, and women entrepreneurs, along with representatives from industry associations and trade bodies. Additionally, the CASA program targets premium clientele such as government officials and professionals. Attendees will benefit from on-site services like CASA account upgrades and digital banking registration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

