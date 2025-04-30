Sky Blockade: India and Pakistan Close Airspace

India has officially closed its airspace to Pakistani airlines, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing tensions between the two nations. This development comes in response to Pakistan's identical action against Indian carriers.

The decision follows a tragic incident in Kashmir, where an attack resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists, further straining relations between India and Pakistan.

According to India Today, the airspace restrictions will be in place until May 23, affecting bilateral aviation and potentially amplifying the geopolitical standoff.

