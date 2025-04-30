Left Menu

Sky Blockade: India and Pakistan Close Airspace

India has closed its airspace to Pakistani airlines in response to Pakistan's similar measure against Indian airlines, following the killing of 26 tourists in Kashmir. This reciprocal action escalates tensions between the two nations and will remain in effect until May 23.

Updated: 30-04-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 23:00 IST
Sky Blockade: India and Pakistan Close Airspace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India has officially closed its airspace to Pakistani airlines, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing tensions between the two nations. This development comes in response to Pakistan's identical action against Indian carriers.

The decision follows a tragic incident in Kashmir, where an attack resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists, further straining relations between India and Pakistan.

According to India Today, the airspace restrictions will be in place until May 23, affecting bilateral aviation and potentially amplifying the geopolitical standoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

