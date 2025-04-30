Republican-Debate: Medicaid Cuts and Future of Safety Net

In a heated session, Republicans in the U.S. Congress are considering bold cuts to Medicaid as part of a broader budget plan focusing on tax reductions and heightened defense and border security spending.

This potential overhaul could significantly affect Medicaid, a vital program providing healthcare coverage to over 83 million low-income Americans.

The proposed changes, which include introducing work requirements and altering support for the Obamacare expansion, could drastically alter the landscape of U.S. healthcare, impacting millions, particularly the most vulnerable populations.

