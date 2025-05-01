Hyundai Surpasses 9 Million Domestic Sales Mark Amidst Robust Export Growth

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) recently announced a major achievement by surpassing 9 million units in domestic sales since its establishment in 1996. This milestone highlights Hyundai's substantial growth and presence in the Indian automotive market, coupled with a strong start to the fiscal year, boasting total sales of 60,774 units in April 2025. Of these, 44,374 units were sold domestically while 16,400 units were exported.

Hyundai's export operations have thrived, as evidenced by a 21.5% year-on-year growth in exports for April 2025. This aligns with the company's steadfast commitment to the 'Make in India, Made for the World' initiative. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer of HMIL, remarked, "As we celebrate entering our 30th year of operations in India on May 6th, 2025, we take pride in the 9-million-unit sales milestone achieved in the domestic market since 1996."

Despite facing macro-economic challenges locally, HMIL continues to prioritize value enhancement for its customers and maintain its export momentum. The company also observed a 16.2% increase in export volumes from January to April 2025 compared to the same period last year. Looking forward, HMIL is set to bolster its production capability with a new plant scheduled to commence operations in Talegaon in the last quarter of 2025.

