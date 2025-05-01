Adani Enterprises Soars with 26% EBITDA Growth, Expanding Infrastructure Ventures

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), part of the Adani Group, has announced a 26% rise in its consolidated EBITDA to Rs 16,722 crore, attributed to strong operational performance in its incubating businesses. The latest financial report highlights a dramatic 68% EBITDA increase in these incubators, amounting to Rs. 10,025 crore.

EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, provides an alternative view of financial health. The firm's profit before tax (PBT) climbed 16% to Rs 6,533 crore, alongside a 2% revenue growth to Rs 1,00,365 crore. Additionally, it reported a significant Rs 3,946 crore gain from selling its stake in Adani Wilmar Ltd (AWL).

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, emphasized their focus on building businesses that shape India's infrastructure and energy future. Adani attributed FY25's robust performance to strengths in scale, speed, and sustainability as well as disciplined execution, innovation, and a commitment to operational excellence. The company's incubation success accelerates its mission to enhance India's global economic stature.

(With inputs from agencies.)