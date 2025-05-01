KKR's Profitable Quarter: Surging Income & Insurance Gains
Investment giant KKR reported a rise in first-quarter profit, driven by increased fees and strong performance in its insurance segment. Adjusted net income reached $1.03 billion, or $1.15 per share, up from $863.7 million, or 97 cents per share, in the same period last year.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 16:23 IST
Global investment powerhouse KKR has announced a significant increase in its first-quarter profit, attributing the surge to higher fees and substantial growth in its insurance division.
The company reported an adjusted net income of $1.03 billion, or $1.15 per share, for the first quarter that concluded on March 31.
This marks a notable rise compared to last year's $863.7 million, or 97 cents per share, during the same period, signaling strong overall performance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
