Broadridge Financial: Driving Growth Through Investor Communications

Broadridge Financial experienced a 14% rise in third-quarter profits, driven by its investor communications unit's performance. Increased demand for investor communication services ahead of U.S. proxy season contributed to the financial success. Revenue in both investor communication solutions and global technology segments saw significant growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:46 IST
Fintech powerhouse Broadridge Financial reported significant financial growth for the third quarter, with profits surging by 14%. The rise in earnings is primarily attributed to robust activity in its investor communications unit.

Headquartered in Lake Success, New York, Broadridge has carved out a niche in managing proxy materials and facilitating the voting process for its financial clients, including banks and broker-dealers. This strategic focus gives Broadridge a competitive advantage in the market.

Broadridge's investor communication solutions saw a revenue increase of 4%, reaching $1.35 billion, while its global technology and operations segment experienced a 9% boost, totaling $464 million. Overall, the company's total revenue grew by 5% to $1.81 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

