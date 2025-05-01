Broadridge Financial: Driving Growth Through Investor Communications

Fintech powerhouse Broadridge Financial reported significant financial growth for the third quarter, with profits surging by 14%. The rise in earnings is primarily attributed to robust activity in its investor communications unit.

Headquartered in Lake Success, New York, Broadridge has carved out a niche in managing proxy materials and facilitating the voting process for its financial clients, including banks and broker-dealers. This strategic focus gives Broadridge a competitive advantage in the market.

Broadridge's investor communication solutions saw a revenue increase of 4%, reaching $1.35 billion, while its global technology and operations segment experienced a 9% boost, totaling $464 million. Overall, the company's total revenue grew by 5% to $1.81 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)