Delhi Skies: Storms Stall Over 100 Flights at IGI Airport

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport faced significant disruptions on Friday morning as thunderstorms led to flight delays and diversions. Over 100 flights were delayed, and three were diverted to Jaipur and Ahmedabad, according to officials and data from Flightradar24.com.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd. (DIAL) announced via social media that inclement weather was the cause of the disruptions, affecting the seamless operation of flights. Later updates indicated remnants of adverse weather were still impacting schedules.

Air India also reported impacts on their operations, citing possible delays and diversions affecting the broader flight schedule in northern India. Authorities emphasized collaborative efforts to ensure a smooth passenger experience amidst the turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)