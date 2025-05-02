Left Menu

Delhi Skies: Storms Stall Over 100 Flights at IGI Airport

Over 100 flights faced delays and three were diverted at Delhi airport due to thunderstorms and strong winds. Delhi International Airport Ltd. reported disruptions, with flights diverted to Jaipur and Ahmedabad. The adverse weather affected operations, with stakeholders working to minimize passenger inconvenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 08:49 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 08:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport faced significant disruptions on Friday morning as thunderstorms led to flight delays and diversions. Over 100 flights were delayed, and three were diverted to Jaipur and Ahmedabad, according to officials and data from Flightradar24.com.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd. (DIAL) announced via social media that inclement weather was the cause of the disruptions, affecting the seamless operation of flights. Later updates indicated remnants of adverse weather were still impacting schedules.

Air India also reported impacts on their operations, citing possible delays and diversions affecting the broader flight schedule in northern India. Authorities emphasized collaborative efforts to ensure a smooth passenger experience amidst the turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

