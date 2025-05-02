Left Menu

Switrus Holidays Expands Horizons with German Office

Switrus Holidays, a rapidly growing Indian travel brand, has launched its first international office in Germany, becoming the first Indian tour operator to do so. This expansion aims to enhance the travel experience for Indian tourists in Europe, with plans for further expansion in Asia and the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur (Kerala) | Updated: 02-05-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 14:09 IST
Switrus Holidays Expands Horizons with German Office
Landmark international launch of Switrus GmbH in Germany set to transform how Indians experience Europe. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic expansion effort, Switrus Holidays has inaugurated its first international office in Duisburg, Germany, setting a benchmark as the only Indian travel brand to establish such a presence in Europe. This bold move underscores the company's commitment to enhancing seamless travel experiences for Indian tourists on the continent.

The occasion was marked by a grand opening ceremony attended by key dignitaries, including Marcus Jungbauer, District Mayor of Hamborn, and Felix Kaya, Senior General Manager of Western Union Duisburg. Their participation highlighted the strong civic and cultural backing for this Indo-German collaboration.

Dr. Joby George, Founder & CEO of Switrus Holidays, emphasized that this expansion is not merely logistical but centers on improving the cultural and emotional journey of travelers. With plans for future growth in Asia and the Middle East, Switrus is poised to reshape the Indian travel industry's global integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025