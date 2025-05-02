Switrus Holidays Expands Horizons with German Office

In a historic expansion effort, Switrus Holidays has inaugurated its first international office in Duisburg, Germany, setting a benchmark as the only Indian travel brand to establish such a presence in Europe. This bold move underscores the company's commitment to enhancing seamless travel experiences for Indian tourists on the continent.

The occasion was marked by a grand opening ceremony attended by key dignitaries, including Marcus Jungbauer, District Mayor of Hamborn, and Felix Kaya, Senior General Manager of Western Union Duisburg. Their participation highlighted the strong civic and cultural backing for this Indo-German collaboration.

Dr. Joby George, Founder & CEO of Switrus Holidays, emphasized that this expansion is not merely logistical but centers on improving the cultural and emotional journey of travelers. With plans for future growth in Asia and the Middle East, Switrus is poised to reshape the Indian travel industry's global integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)