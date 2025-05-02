US-India Trade Talks Heat Up: Modi the 'Tough Negotiator'

US Vice-President J D Vance has described Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a 'tough negotiator' as New Delhi aims to avoid high tariffs imposed by the US. These tariffs, announced by President Donald Trump, are part of broader efforts to rebalance trade relationships.

In a Thursday interview with Fox News, Vance mentioned that productive negotiations are underway with India, focusing on issues such as market access and tariff adjustments. Previously, President Trump announced sweeping tariffs on various countries, including India, but a 90-day suspension offers a temporary reprieve.

Vance emphasized the need to open the Indian market to American products, especially agricultural goods and technology. The discussions also align with the broader aim of creating more American jobs and ensuring fair trade practices. The outcome of these talks could see India among the first to finalize a trade agreement.

