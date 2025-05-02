Left Menu

Power Outage Causes Havoc in Bali, Indonesia

A power outage struck Bali, Indonesia, affecting multiple regions and causing disruptions, including at the island's airport. Recovery efforts are in progress, with state utility PLN investigating the cause. The incident has led to traffic delays and long lines at airport check-ins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 16:50 IST
Power Outage Causes Havoc in Bali, Indonesia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A widespread power outage hit Indonesia's Bali, impacting several regions of the resort island on Friday, according to state utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN).

The outage affected Bali's airport operations; however, both incoming and outgoing flights continued with some disruptions. PLN is actively investigating the source of the blackout and working diligently to restore electricity to the affected areas.

Spokeswoman I Wayan Eka Susana reported that recovery operations are being executed gradually. The power cut has already resulted in road traffic congestion and lengthy check-in lines at the airport. Bali, a prominent tourist destination, drew 6.3 million international visitors last year, showing the scale potentially affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025