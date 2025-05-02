Power Outage Causes Havoc in Bali, Indonesia

A widespread power outage hit Indonesia's Bali, impacting several regions of the resort island on Friday, according to state utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN).

The outage affected Bali's airport operations; however, both incoming and outgoing flights continued with some disruptions. PLN is actively investigating the source of the blackout and working diligently to restore electricity to the affected areas.

Spokeswoman I Wayan Eka Susana reported that recovery operations are being executed gradually. The power cut has already resulted in road traffic congestion and lengthy check-in lines at the airport. Bali, a prominent tourist destination, drew 6.3 million international visitors last year, showing the scale potentially affected.

