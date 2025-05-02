Power Outage Causes Havoc in Bali, Indonesia
A power outage struck Bali, Indonesia, affecting multiple regions and causing disruptions, including at the island's airport. Recovery efforts are in progress, with state utility PLN investigating the cause. The incident has led to traffic delays and long lines at airport check-ins.
A widespread power outage hit Indonesia's Bali, impacting several regions of the resort island on Friday, according to state utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN).
The outage affected Bali's airport operations; however, both incoming and outgoing flights continued with some disruptions. PLN is actively investigating the source of the blackout and working diligently to restore electricity to the affected areas.
Spokeswoman I Wayan Eka Susana reported that recovery operations are being executed gradually. The power cut has already resulted in road traffic congestion and lengthy check-in lines at the airport. Bali, a prominent tourist destination, drew 6.3 million international visitors last year, showing the scale potentially affected.
(With inputs from agencies.)
