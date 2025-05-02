Deluge in Jammu: Cloudburst Causes Havoc on Vital Highway
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was shut down due to severe mudslides caused by heavy rains following a cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities have advised against travel as the mudslides have obstructed the highway at several points, specifically in the Ramban district, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded.
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway faced a complete shutdown on Friday after cloudburst-induced rains led to formidable mudslides in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, a traffic police official announced.
The deluge sparked flash floods in the Chenab river, prompting Reasi and Akhnoor authorities to issue public warnings to avoid riverbanks.
Traffic on the strategic highway was halted as Chamba Seri in Ramban experienced flooding and mudslides. Commuters are advised against traveling until clearance operations, spearheaded by the National Highways Authority of India, conclude.
