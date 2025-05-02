Northeast India's Rail Connectivity Takes a Historic Leap: Bairabi-Sairang Line Launch

The Bairabi-Sairang broad gauge railway line project, a key initiative aimed at boosting connectivity in Northeast India, is slated for commissioning in July, officials confirmed. Bairabi is positioned near the Assam border, while Sairang is located approximately 21 km from Aizawl, the Mizoram state capital.

Executed by the Northeast Frontier Railway, the 51.38-km railway track project was sanctioned during 2008-2009. According to Kishore Sharma, NF Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, the project has reached full completion, with commissioning scheduled for July following successful trial runs over the past two days and an ongoing railway safety inspection.

Part of the Centre's Act East policy, the project propels Mizoram onto India's railway map, fostering connectivity and economic integration across the region. Revised project costs exceed Rs 8,200 crore, with construction starting in 2015. Further, a survey aims to extend the railway to the southernmost Lawngtlai district, near the Myanmar border, enhancing future infrastructure developments.

