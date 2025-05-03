Tragic Road Collision Claims Six Lives in Gujarat

A devastating road accident in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district left six people dead, including a baby girl, and injured eight others on Saturday. The collision occurred on a state highway near Hingatiya village, involving a jeep, a state transport bus, and a motorcycle, according to police reports.

Inspector NR Umat from Kheroj police station stated that the jeep and bus collided first, followed by the motorcycle crashing into the aftermath, exacerbating the tragedy. The jeep bore the brunt of the impact, suffering severe damage and causing most of the fatalities.

The bus, traveling from Ambaji to Vadodara, collided with the jeep traveling in the opposite direction. Emergency responders have transported the injured to a hospital in Himmatnagar, where they are currently receiving medical care. Most casualties were local residents of Sabarkantha district.

