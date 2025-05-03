Left Menu

Cultural Legacy Meets Modern Hygiene: Ramman Mahotsav 2025

Ramman Mahotsav 2025 in Uttarakhand emphasizes hygiene as Dettol partners with the event, enhancing health awareness and community well-being. Featuring traditional performances in Saloor-Dungra, the festival intertwines cultural heritage with modern public health initiatives, marking a significant stride in promoting sustainable community behaviors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chamoli (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 03-05-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 18:24 IST
Dettol Banega Swasth India Champions Hygiene Awareness at UNESCO-Recognized Ramman Mahotsav 2025. Image Credit: ANI
Reckitt, a prominent player in global health and hygiene, spotlighted its flagship initiative Dettol Banega Swasth India by joining hands with the Ramman Mahotsav 2025 as a hygiene partner. Supported by the Government of Uttarakhand, this collaboration aims to enrich community health awareness at the UNESCO-recognized festival in Saloor-Dungra.

The Ramman Mahotsav, a hallmark of Uttarakhand's cultural calendar attracting over 5,000 attendees, masterfully blends ritual theatre, storytelling, and traditional mask dances. Focused on community mobilization, this 14-day celebration reaffirms its significance by integrating hygiene practices, emphasizing a holistic approach towards health and tradition.

Hygiene education at Ramman Mahotsav was spearheaded by Dettol BSI's strategic efforts alongside dignitaries including Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati. With the distribution of Dettol soaps and dedicated sessions, the festival evolved into a platform for sustainable change, reinforcing health and resilience across communities.

