Nitin Gadkari to Inaugurate Major Road Infrastructure Projects in Telangana

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for road projects worth Rs 5,416 crore in Telangana. These projects aim to improve road connectivity and reduce traffic congestion, particularly in Hyderabad. Additionally, discussions on caste census procedures in Telangana continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-05-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 20:10 IST
Nitin Gadkari
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is set to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for significant road projects worth Rs 5,416 crore in Telangana on May 5, as announced by state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy.

The projects include the inauguration of road infrastructure worth Rs 4,590 crore and the laying of a foundation for national highway projects worth Rs 826 crore. Events will be held in Kagaznagar and Hyderabad, as detailed in Reddy's release.

Highlighting key developments, Reddy mentioned a 1.47 km flyover in Hyderabad, constructed at a cost of Rs 330 crore, will be opened, aiming to enhance road connectivity and commuter experience. On a separate note, discussions around the execution of a caste survey in Telangana, as opposed to a caste census, continue, underscoring the importance of following constitutional protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

