Tragic Accident Claims Life of RTO Inspector at Toll Plaza

Naresh Kumar, an RTO inspector, died in a collision when a speeding truck struck his vehicle at Gopalpura Mataji toll plaza on NH-52. The other personnel escaped unhurt, and the truck driver fled. Police have seized the truck, and investigations are ongoing.

Tragedy struck on Saturday evening as Naresh Kumar, a 37-year-old inspector with the Regional Transport Office, lost his life when a speeding truck collided with his official vehicle. The incident occurred at the Gopalpura Mataji toll plaza on the NH-52, as Kumar and his RTO team were performing routine checks on passing vehicles. The collision, caused by a speeding truck, resulted in Kumar's instantaneous demise, according to police reports.

While Kumar met a tragic end, other personnel present at the site managed to escape without injury, authorities confirmed. In the immediate aftermath, the truck driver fled the scene, abandoning his vehicle. Law enforcement acted swiftly, seizing the truck as part of their investigation. Ajay Sharma, SHO at Mandana police station, provided details of the incident to the media.

DSP Rajesh Dhaka stated that Kumar's body has been sent for post-mortem as police continue to probe the circumstances surrounding the accident. Efforts to locate the driver are underway, with authorities determined to bring the responsible party to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

