Left Menu

Houthis Claim Missile Strike on Israel's Ben Gurion Airport

Yemen's Houthis have claimed responsibility for launching a missile at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport. Yahya Saree, the group's military spokesperson, issued a televised warning, declaring the airport unsafe for air travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 04-05-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 14:19 IST
Houthis Claim Missile Strike on Israel's Ben Gurion Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Yemen's Houthi group has asserted that it launched a missile targeting Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, a strategic move that could escalate tensions in the region.

The announcement was made by Yahya Saree, the group's military spokesperson, during a broadcast. He warned airlines about the dangers posed to the airport, labeling it unsafe for air travel.

This development adds a new dimension to the conflict in the Middle East, signaling potential risks for international flights in and out of Israel. The international community will likely be monitoring these events closely as they develop.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025