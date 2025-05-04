Houthis Claim Missile Strike on Israel's Ben Gurion Airport

Yemen's Houthi group has asserted that it launched a missile targeting Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, a strategic move that could escalate tensions in the region.

The announcement was made by Yahya Saree, the group's military spokesperson, during a broadcast. He warned airlines about the dangers posed to the airport, labeling it unsafe for air travel.

This development adds a new dimension to the conflict in the Middle East, signaling potential risks for international flights in and out of Israel. The international community will likely be monitoring these events closely as they develop.

