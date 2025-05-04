Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Houthi Missile Targets Israel's Ben Gurion Airport

A Houthi-fired missile struck near Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, leading to temporary panic and disruption. The Houthis claim the attack, in solidarity with Palestinians, marks an escalation in regional tensions. No major damage was reported, but flights were disrupted and a handful of injuries occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 14:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels landed near Israel's Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday, disrupting operations and causing panic among passengers.

Israeli authorities reported minimal damage though some individuals were injured. The attack represents an escalation in Houthi strikes in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

Flight operations were briefly halted; several airlines canceled or delayed flights. The Houthis warned airlines that Ben Gurion is no longer safe. Regional responses continue to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

