Tensions Rise as Houthi Missile Targets Israel's Ben Gurion Airport

A missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels landed near Israel's Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday, disrupting operations and causing panic among passengers.

Israeli authorities reported minimal damage though some individuals were injured. The attack represents an escalation in Houthi strikes in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

Flight operations were briefly halted; several airlines canceled or delayed flights. The Houthis warned airlines that Ben Gurion is no longer safe. Regional responses continue to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)