Air India Flight Diverted Amid Missile Threat Near Tel Aviv

An Air India flight en route from New Delhi to Tel Aviv was redirected to Abu Dhabi due to a missile incident near the Israeli airport. The Boeing 787 was nearing its destination when the decision was made. Air traffic to Tel Aviv was temporarily halted, and a response from Air India is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 15:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India flight from New Delhi to Tel Aviv was unexpectedly diverted to Abu Dhabi on Sunday after reports of a missile landing near the Israeli airport emerged. Sources close to the situation have confirmed the incident.

The flight, AI139, a Boeing 787, was within Jordanian airspace when the decision was made to reroute, approximately an hour before it was scheduled to touch down in Tel Aviv. In response, Air India's return flight from Tel Aviv to Delhi has been cancelled.

While air traffic to and from the Tel Aviv airport was briefly suspended following the missile incident originating from Yemen, Air India's official statement regarding the situation is still awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

