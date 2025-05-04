Air India Flight Diverted Amid Missile Threat Near Tel Aviv

An Air India flight from New Delhi to Tel Aviv was unexpectedly diverted to Abu Dhabi on Sunday after reports of a missile landing near the Israeli airport emerged. Sources close to the situation have confirmed the incident.

The flight, AI139, a Boeing 787, was within Jordanian airspace when the decision was made to reroute, approximately an hour before it was scheduled to touch down in Tel Aviv. In response, Air India's return flight from Tel Aviv to Delhi has been cancelled.

While air traffic to and from the Tel Aviv airport was briefly suspended following the missile incident originating from Yemen, Air India's official statement regarding the situation is still awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)